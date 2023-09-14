Aspen Grove Mortgage Servicing Names New CEO

Aspen Grove Mortgage Servicing has announced the appointment of Mike McAuliffe as CEO. McAuliffe will succeed Seán Ryan, who will move to the role of Executive Chair, effective November 6, 2023.

Having served as COO for over the past decade, McAuliffe has played a pivotal role in shaping Aspen Grove’s platform, creating new digitization solutions for customers in the financial services industry and beyond.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far,” said McAuliffe. “Over the past few years, we have invested heavily to create a platform, establish partnerships, and implement an approach that allows us to rapidly launch innovative products and solutions, connecting everyone and everything in mortgage servicing. We have an unparalleled opportunity to deliver accelerated growth to clients who leverage our platform to power their operations. It is a huge privilege to lead our talented team as we continue to unleash the full potential of the platform.”

McAuliffe continued “I’d also like to extend my gratitude to Seán Ryan for his remarkable leadership and vision and look forward to continuing to work closely with him during and beyond the transition.”

Ryan, who has led Aspen Grove for almost three decades said: “Mike’s exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights, and deep industry and company knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead Aspen. I have no doubt that he will drive Aspen forward and in doing so launch this amazing platform in other industries. We truly have an unbelievable solution in search of problems to solve.”