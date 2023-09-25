HUD and VA Award $16 Million to Assist Homeless Vets

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) have jointly awarded $16.1 million in HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) vouchers to 71 Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) across the country. This award will help homeless vets and their families find and sustain permanent housing.

“HUD is excited to award new HUD-VASH vouchers to 71 public housing agencies across the country to address homelessness among veterans,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These vouchers will help us get homeless veterans and their families off the streets and into affordable housing. This investment represents our commitment to making veteran homelessness a thing of the past.”

The HUD-VASH program provides housing and an array of supportive services to veterans experiencing homelessness by combining rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by the VA.

Between HUD, VA, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), the number of U.S. veterans experiencing homelessness has fallen by 11% since early 2020–the most significant decline in more than five years.

In addition to this latest announcement, the VA recently awarded more than $1 billion in grants to help veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and announced that the Department permanently housed 26,470 veterans by the end of July, placing the Biden Administration on track to exceed its 2023 goal to help 38,000 veterans move off the streets, out of shelters, and into homes.

Under the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program, VA has awarded 256 grants totaling approximately $799 million to community organizations that help rapidly rehouse veterans and their families; prevent the imminent loss of veterans’ homes; or identify more suitable housing situations for veterans and their families.

Through the Grant and Per Diem (GPD Program), VA is awarding 454 grants totaling approximately $257 million to community organizations that provide veterans with transitional housing and case management—including connections to VA benefits, community-based services, and permanent housing.