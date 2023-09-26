Demand for Vacation Homes and Investment Properties Falls to Seven-Year Low

Redfin reports that mortgage-rate locks for second homes and investment properties were down 47% from pre-pandemic levels on a seasonally adjusted basis in August, compared to a 33% decline for primary homes.

August marked the 14th consecutive month that second-home demand has hovered at least 30% below pre-pandemic levels, as high housing costs and limited inventory deter would-be buyers. Rate locks for second homes hit a seven-year low in February, dropping to 52% below pre-pandemic levels.

A mortgage-rate lock is an agreement between a homebuyer and a lender that allows the homebuyer to lock in an interest rate on a mortgage for a certain period of time; roughly 80% of rate locks result in purchases.

Demand for second homes is also down year-over-year as mortgage-rate locks for second homes is down 19% year-over-year, bigger than the 14% decline for primary homes.

The decline in mortgage locks for vacation homes comes after a boom during the pandemic, hitting a peak of 88.5% above pre-pandemic levels in October of 2020. Many jumped at the chance to snap up second homes with record-low mortgage rates during a time when many could work remotely from vacation towns at a time of record low mortgage rates. Demand for primary homes jumped during that time, too, but the increase was much more modest, reaching a peak of 16% above pre-pandemic levels in late 2020.

Mortgage rates rose to a two-decade high in August exceeding the 7% mark and keeping demand for both primary homes and second homes at bay. Still-high home prices, the elevated cost of other goods and services, an unsteady economy, and a lack of new listings are also holding back buyers of both home types.

However, the dip in demand for vacation homes and investment properties is due to a number of factors: