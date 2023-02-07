What Percent of Mortgages Are Delinquent?

The latest iteration of the Loan Performance Insights Report published by CoreLogic covering the month of July found that some 2.7% of all U.S. mortgages had some sort of foreclosure filing against them, which represents a 0.1% increase from July 2023 and down 0.3% year-over-year.

To gain a complete view of the mortgage market and loan performance health, CoreLogic examines all stages of delinquency. In July 2023, the U.S. delinquency and transition rates and their year-over-year changes, were as follows:

Early-Stage Delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due): 1.3%, unchanged from July 2022.

Adverse Delinquency (60 to 89 days past due): 0.4%, unchanged from July 2022.

Serious Delinquency (90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure): 1%, down from 1.3% in July 2022 and a high of 4.3% in August 2020.

Foreclosure Inventory Rate (the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process): 0.3%, unchanged from July 2022.

Transition Rate (the share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30 days past due): 0.7%, unchanged from July 2022.

U.S. mortgage performance held strong in July, with both overall delinquency and foreclosure rates still hovering near record lows. Only Idaho saw overall delinquencies rise year over year, but rates in that state remain very low. Meanwhile 16 metro areas posted slight annual delinquency upticks, a drop from the previous month, when 31 metros posted increases. With hurricane season in full swing in the late summer and early fall, some areas of the U.S. could see typical seasonal delinquencies rise later this year and into 2024.

“Overall U.S. mortgage delinquencies remained near a record low in July, with the share of homes entering that status or progressing to later stages either unchanged or lower,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist for CoreLogic. “Since most borrowers have substantial amounts of home equity, those who have locked in low mortgage rates that do enter later stages of delinquency will most likely not experience foreclosures.”

“And while home equity gains have slowed from their former rapid pace,” Boesel continued, “CoreLogic projects that home price growth will pick up over the next year. Borrowers should continue to build equity over the coming months, even if at a more moderate rate.”

Click here to view the source report in its entirety.