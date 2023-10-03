Fannie Mae Partners With Pulsenomics on New Home Price Expectations Survey

Fannie Mae is partnering with Pulsenomics LLC, an independent research and consulting firm, to produce the quarterly Home Price Expectations Survey (HPES) beginning this month.

The HPES will survey more than 100 housing experts across the industry and academia for forecasts of national home price percentage changes in each of the coming five calendar years. On a quarterly basis, Fannie Mae will publish the survey results, including respondent feedback on topical questions designed to help inform the broader housing industry.

"We're excited to partner with Pulsenomics to add the Home Price Expectations Survey to our suite of economic and housing research products, particularly given our ESR Group's ongoing participation as a respondent," said Douglas G. Duncan, Fannie Mae SVP and Chief Economist. "We remain committed to providing the public with accurate, reliable, and timely data and market analysis that better enables industry stakeholders to make informed decisions. Partnering with Pulsenomics on the HPES, which polls highly respected economists and experts across the industry, functions as a useful bookend to the Fannie Mae Home Price Index (FNM-HPI) and will enable us to serve the markets by providing data on both past and expected future home price changes."

Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group, led by Duncan, studies current data, analyzes historical and emerging trends, and conducts surveys of consumer and mortgage lender groups to provide forecasts and analyses on the economy, housing, and mortgage markets. The ESR Group was awarded the 2022 Lawrence R. Klein Award for Blue Chip Forecast Accuracy based on the accuracy of its macroeconomic forecasts published over the four-year period from 2018 to 2021.

"For Pulsenomics, this partnership represents the opening of an exciting new chapter in the life of our nearly 15-year survey research effort," said Terry Loebs, Founder and Managing Member of Pulsenomics. "We look forward to collaborating with Fannie Mae in the coming years to enrich our survey with their robust housing data and analytics, and to enhance the visibility of the unique insights that our esteemed expert panel members share with us every quarter."