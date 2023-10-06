CFPB Announces New Advisory Committee Appointments

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has announced the appointment of new members to the Consumer Advisory Board, Community Bank Advisory Council, Credit Union Advisory Council, and Academic Research Council.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act charges the CFPB with establishing a Consumer Advisory Board to provide advice on a variety of consumer finance issues. Members of the Consumer Advisory Board represent the various districts of the Federal Reserve System. Each member appointed to the Consumer Advisory Board was recommended by a President of a Federal Reserve Bank.

The Community Bank Advisory Council and Credit Union Advisory Council advise and consult the CFPB on financial issues related to community banks and credit unions. The Academic Research Council engages on the strategic research planning process and research agenda, and it provides feedback on research methodologies and collection strategies.

Members of the advisory boards and councils do not receive a salary, nor are they eligible to officially represent the CFPB or the Federal Reserve System. Their selection does not connote endorsement of their organizations.

Consumer Advisory Board

Scott E. Dewald, President and CEO, REI Oklahoma (Durant, Oklahoma) [10th District–Kansas City]

Chelsie Evans Enos, Executive Director, Hawaiian Community Assets (Honolulu, Hawaii) [12th District–San Francisco]

Thomas Okuda Fitzpatrick, Executive Director, Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia–HOME of VA (Richmond, Virginia) [5th District–Richmond]

Stephen A. Gardner, President and Executive Director, Clarifi (Philadelphia) [3rd District–Philadelphia]

Cashauna Hill, Executive Director, The Redress Movement (New Orleans) [6th District–Atlanta]

Nick Mitchell-Bennett, Executive Director, cdcb | come dream. come build (Brownsville, Texas) [11th District–Dallas]

Amy Nelson, Executive Director, Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana (Indianapolis) [7th District–Chicago]

Denise Notice-Scott, President, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) (New York, New York) [2nd District–New York]

Fern Orie, CEO, The Matriarch Group (Green Bay, Wisconsin) [9th District–Minneapolis]

Angeles Ortega, CEO, Mi Casa Resource Center (Denver) [10th District–Kansas City]

Juan Bonilla Santiago, VP, Economic Inclusion and Wealth Building, United Way of Massachusetts Bay (Boston) [1st District–Boston]

Shanelle Smith Whigham, SVP, National Community Engagement Director, KeyBank (Cleveland, Ohio) [4th District–Cleveland]

Sam Walls III, CEO, Arkansas Capital Corporation (Little Rock, Arkansas) [8th District–St. Louis]

Community Bank Advisory Council

Derek Henderson, CPA, CAMS, Chief Compliance Officer, DR Bank (Darien, Connecticut)

Sergio S. Ora, President & CEO, Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company (Nashville)

Victor M. Ramirez, SVP, CRA and Fair & Responsible Banking, Beneficial State Bank (Oakland, California)

Credit Union Advisory Council

Sharon Grieger, MBA, MS, CCEP, CIA, CISA, CFE, CRMA, CSE, C.U.D.E., Chief Risk Officer, Vantage West Credit Union (Tucson, Arizona)

Andrew C. Grimm, President/CEO, Apple Federal Credit Union (Fairfax, Virginia)

Kimberly Jones, VP, Director of Partnerships & Community, Self-Help Federal Credit Union (Chicago)

Academic Research Council