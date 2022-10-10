HUD Issues $5.7M in Research Grants to Reduce Home Health Hazards

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded $5.7 million to seven universities and public health organizations to improve our understanding of the longer-term impact of housing interventions targeting lead and other residential hazards, such as from pests, injury hazards, and asthma triggers.
Providing funds for these studies is extremely important for developing knowledge that helps to create and sustain new and existing housing that supports the health of residents. The studies focus on populations at higher risk of being affected by home health hazards, such as young children and seniors.
“The condition of a family’s home is a major factor in determining their health, and today, too many homes have hazards, particularly, homes in communities of color,” said Matthew Ammon, Director of the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. “Supporting research on housing-related health hazards helps the nation create and maintain homes that support the health and the safety of the residents.”
|
FY 2022 Lead and Healthy Homes Technical Studies Grant Awards
|
State
|
Legal Name
|
City
|
Grant
|
Amount
|
Illinois
|
Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois
|
Champaign
|
HHTS*
|
$924,410
|
Maryland
|
President and Fellows of Harvard College
|
Cambridge
|
HHTS
|
$924,984
|
Maryland
|
National Center for Healthy Housing, Inc.
|
Columbia
|
HHTS
|
$740,000
|
New Jersey
|
Montclair State University
|
Montclair
|
LTS**
|
$699,981
|
Pennsylvania
|
University of Pittsburgh
|
Pittsburgh
|
HHTS
|
$918,709
|
Puerto Rico
|
Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust
|
San Juan
|
HHTS
|
$925,000
|
South Dakota
|
University of South Dakota
|
Vermillion
|
HHTS
|
$552,381
HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes promotes state, tribal, local, and private efforts to eliminate housing-related health and safety hazards from homes of lower-income families, stimulates private sector investment in controlling these hazards, supports cutting-edge research on assessing and controlling these hazards, and educates the public about the dangers of hazards in the home.
HUD’s Lead and Healthy Homes Technical Studies Grant Program is awarding research grants to the universities, public health, and housing organizations below. A summary of their research projects can be found here.