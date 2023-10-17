Home / Market Trends / Affordability / Who’s Bearing the Brunt of Rent Increases?
Who’s Bearing the Brunt of Rent Increases?

CoreLogic has released its latest Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI), analyzing single-family rent price changes nationally and across major metropolitan areas. Although annual U.S. single-family rent growth eased again in August, renters are still feeling the pinch.

According to a recent CoreLogic analysis, the average American renter household spends about 40% of its income on housing costs, with lower-income tenants bearing much of the brunt of inflation. The SFRI’s low tier saw the largest year-over-year rental cost gain in August—up by 4.2%—while the high tier registered a 2.4% annual increase.

U.S. single-family rent changes by price tier: 2005 - 2023

“While annual single-family rent growth has returned to a moderate pace, more than three years of substantial increases will have a lasting impact on tenants’ budgets,” said Molly Boesel, Principal Economist for CoreLogic. “Single-family rents grew by 30% since February 2020, and small drops in some areas barely put a dent in the overall, cumulative increase. For example, even though rents in the Miami metro area have declined by 0.5% since August 2022, they are still 51% higher than they were before the pandemic began.”

Geographical Areas with the Highest Single-Family Rent (SFR) Change:

  1. St. Louis
  2. Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL
  3. Boston
  4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
  5. New York, Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ
  6. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
  7. Urban Honolulu, HI
  8. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
  9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
  10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA

U.S. attached versus detached rental price growth, 2005 - 2023

To gain a detailed view of single-family rental prices across different market segments, CoreLogic examines four tiers of rental prices and two property-type tiers. National single-family rent growth across those tiers, and the year-over-year changes, were as follows:

  • Lower-priced (75% or less than the regional median): up 4.2%, down from 12.6% in August 2022.
  • Lower-middle priced (75% to 100% of the regional median): up 3.3%, down from 12.7% in August 2022.
  • Higher-middle priced (100% to 125% of the regional median): up 2.6%, down from 12.1% in August 2022.
  • Higher-priced (125% or more than the regional median): up 2.4%, down from 9.8% in August 2022.
  • Attached versus detached:Attached single-family rental prices grew by 3.5% year over year in August, compared with the 2.3% increase for detached rentals.

St. Louis posted the highest year-over-year increase in single-family rents in August 2023, at 7%. Chicago registered the second-highest annual gain at 5.7%, followed by Boston and San Diego (both 5.6%). Austin, Texas (-0.9%), Las Vegas (-0.8%), and Miami (-0.5%) again saw slight year-over-year rental cost decreases.

The next CoreLogic Single-Family Rent Index will be released on November 21, 2023, featuring data for September 2023.

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected].
