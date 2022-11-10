Delinquency Rate Finds New Low

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) National Delinquency Survey, the delinquency rate for single-family homes up to four units decreased during the third quarter to 3.45%. This rate is down 19 basis points from the previous quarter and 143 from the third quarter of 2021.

The delinquency rate includes loans that are at least one payment past due but does not include loans in the process of foreclosure. For much of the last two years, foreclosure moratoria were in place, which kept these numbers artificially low.

“For the second quarter in a row, the mortgage delinquency rate fell to its lowest level since MBA’s survey began in 1979—declining to 3.45%. Foreclosure starts and loans in the process of foreclosure also dropped in the third quarter to levels further below their historical averages,” said Marina Walsh, CMB, MBA’s Vice President of Industry Analysis. “The relatively small number of seriously delinquent homeowners are working with their mortgage servicers to find foreclosure alternatives, including loan workouts that allow for home retention.”

In their forecast for the upcoming year, the MBA is still predicting recession conditions beginning in 2023 driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment, and slower global growth. As a result, the unemployment rate is expected to reach 5.5% by the end of next year, almost 200 basis points higher than the estimated 3.7% rate in October 2022.

Added Walsh, “The delinquency rate will likely increase in upcoming quarters from its current record low because of both the anticipated uptick in unemployment and the effect of natural disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida, South Carolina, and other states, which will likely result in an increase in forbearance agreements to allow impacted homeowners to get back on their feet.”

Other key findings from the survey include: