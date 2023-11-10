Home / Market Trends / Affordability / Ginnie Mae Updates on MBS Guide, Single-Family Pool Delivery Module
Ginnie Mae Updates on MBS Guide, Single-Family Pool Delivery Module

Ginnie Mae has issued All Participants Memorandum (APM) 23-12. The APM discusses the December 1, 2023, deadline for the complete transition of all Single Family and Manufactured Housing Program pooling to the new Single Family Pool Delivery Module (SFPDM) in MyGinnieMae, and the establishment of SFPDM as the sole application for this type of pooling going forward.

As part of this transition and further modernization of the Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) programs, the APM also outlines the discontinuation of paper pooling options for Single Family and Manufactured Housing Issuers. The MBS Guide has been revised to incorporate these updated policies and operational requirements.

“I am pleased to announce this final milestone of the SFPDM transition as part of our ongoing modernization and business transformation initiative,” said Ginnie Mae President Alanna McCargo. “The timely and successful completion of this enhancement is due to the combined efforts of the Ginnie Mae staff and our partners in the Issuer community, and I thank all of them for their work.”

