The Week Ahead: Five Star Webinars Address Return of Foreclosures

The latest installments of the Five Star Webinar series will take a closer look at the landscape of the foreclosure market post-moratoria. Up first, on Wednesday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. CDT, Five Star Institute Webinar Series, in partnership with Radian, presents "State of the Industry: REO in 2022," followed on Thursday, March 24 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, in partnership with Altisource, “Surfing the Swell: The Return of Foreclosure Volumes.”

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry. As the best source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics, Five Star presents the industry’s top subject-matter experts and company sponsors sharing their perspective on the issues that impact those in the mortgage finance space.

It has been two years since the pandemic began and altered the way many in the industry conduct business. As the foreclosure and eviction moratoria have expired, a predicted increase in evictions and foreclosures, as well as the emergence of post-forbearance options for borrowers, has emerged.

For those in the REO space, now is the perfect time for Five Star’s first webinar of the week, the Radian-sponsored “State of the Industry: REO in 2022,” a follow up to Part 1 about post-pandemic expectations, held in July 2021.

A panel of experts will examine the current state of the REO industry, and how 2022 is shaping to date. Scheduled speakers include Andrew Oliverson, VP of REO for Radian Real Estate Management; David Bolos, VP of Operations for Pyramid Platform, Radian; Jacquelyn Pardue, Head of Procurement for LoanCare; and Robert Norrell, COO of Dakota Asset Services.

Five Star’s second Webinar of the week, “Surfing the Swell: The Return of Foreclosure Volumes,” will be presented in partnership with Altisource.

As foreclosure moratoria end and volumes begin to increase, industry experts discuss loss mitigation efforts, ensuring compliance, and how technology can assist. “Surfing the Swell: The Return of Foreclosure Volumes” will provide insight from representatives of Community Loan Servicing, Flagstar Bank, and Altisource on how servicers can best navigate these challenges and aid borrowers who are working to get current.

Scheduled speakers include Amy Neumann, FVP, Director of Late Stage Delinquency, Default Servicing Operations of Flagstar Bank; David Zielesch, Director of Nationwide Foreclosure Operations for Altisource; and John Dunnery, VP-Government Loan Servicing for Community Loan Servicing LLC.

