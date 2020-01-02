Home / Daily Dose / Julian Castro Withdraws Presidential Bid
Print This Post Print This Post

Julian Castro Withdraws Presidential Bid

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 5 hours ago 43 Views

Former Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro has dropped his presidential campaign, the New York Times reports. Castro served as 16th HUD Secretary from 2014 to 2017.

“I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro said in a video. “Today it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president.”

During his time as HUD Secretary, Castro sat down with Five Star Institute President and CEO Ed Delgado to discuss the industry's pressing issues, including the blight left by abandoned properties.

Delgado asked Castro to consider opening up a dialogue with the servicing industry to talk about vacant and abandoned properties.

“I have a decent perspective on what you’re talking about, because I used to be a city councilman and then the mayor (of San Antonio),” Castro told Delgado. “So we saw it not just from an individual perspective, but from the perspective that concerns neighborhood associations and community associations and folks that have to deal with the impact of vacant houses on their block, and what it does to everyone and not just the individual.”

While Secretary of HUD, Castro focused his efforts on stabilizing the post-Recession market; helping homeowners who lost their properties in Hurricane Sandy, floods, and other natural disasters; and giving public-housing residents access to high-speed internet through the ConnectHome program.

During Castro’s tenure, HUD also worked with the Department of Justice and 49 state attorneys general to protect homeowners from mortgage fraud during the financial crisis. The result was a $25 billion agreement in 2012 with the country’s five largest lenders, providing relief to millions of homeowners across the country.

 

 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

tech

Digitizing Mortgage Processes

The mortgage landscape is changing. As eMortgages become the norm, here’s how impacts will be felt from closings all the way through to the mortgage-backed securities sector.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.