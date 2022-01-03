DS5: How Servicing Is Adapting Through Pandemic Challenges

In this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, sponsored by Incenter Mortgage Advisors, we speak with Nathan Bossers, President of Boston National Title. Bossers shares how the pandemic has impacted servicers and the title space, as well as what the industry should be doing to help get non-performing loans back on track.

Bossers began his tenure at Boston National Title in 2013 when he joined as COO. He spent the next seven years building out BNT’s production platform, establishing a truly national service footprint, developing a host of product innovations, and providing clients with guidance and direction for optimizing their own title and settlement processes. As President, Bossers continues to support these initiatives while also assuming ultimate responsibility for BNT’s growth strategy, its ongoing financial success, and its role as a core component of the Incenter vision and mission.