The Industry Pulse: Two Law Firms Merge

SHD Legal Group P.A. and Anselmo Lindberg & Associates, LLC announced on January 1, 2020, the merger between the two firms to form Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A.

These two long-standing default firms have provided creditor representation in judicial states for over 30 years. These seasoned and experienced leaders combine their strength and ability to provide judicial state practices in seven states which include Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The new organization will continue to deliver high-touch legal representation that the judicial process demands, while meeting client expectations of multi-state coverage.

“Combining forces with Steve Lindberg and Tom Anselmo provides an exciting opportunity to expand the strength of our judicial practices in a way that will bring the default industry real added value,” explains Roy Diaz of SHD.

Steve Lindberg of ALA also commented, “SHD and Roy Diaz have always stood for excellent default representation. His firm along with ALA will bring best practices to judicial foreclosures. I am proud to partner with SHD on behalf of our clients.”

_____

LERETA, LLC, a provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers nationwide, tapped Steve Orgill as CTO. Orgill, who has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, is directing the company’s customer-focused digital transformation. Orgill has a proven track record in developing and executing successful product and technology strategies. His experience with bridging gaps between a company’s operations and technology teams ensure consistent value delivery aligned with business strategy and continued growth. “Having worked with Steve previously, I have seen first hand his ability to lead enterprise initiatives and build consensus around the introduction of productivity-enhancing technologies,” said John Walsh, CEO, LERETA. “His skill set is uniquely qualified to help support our continued growth.” Orgill has had several C-suite positions, most recently being COO of First American Settlement Management Solutions. He was VP of Strategic Architecture at Stewart Information Services, CTO at DataQuick Information Systems and CTO at HydrantID. He also had several top executive positions leading change during his tenure at First American and CoreLogic.

_____

Avanta Risk Management has announced the release of resBlockTM 3.0. This production release includes enhancements and new functionality to improve client’s online experience, further transparency efforts, and move the technology rapidly towards the future.

With the completion of the first phase of blockchain integration into the resBlockTM system, clients will be able to verify the authenticity of HOA documents on the Factom blockchain. “This is the first step in a series of blockchain releases that will provide our industry a faster, safer way to verify key information and establish trust,” said Kevin Brown, CEO of Avanta.

Avanta’s proof of existence model allows partners to verify document timestamps and document integrity on the public Factom blockchain using Factom Inc.'s Harmony Connect. This privacy-preserving solution provides verifiability without revealing actual data or content, establishing additional trust in processing metrics and document authenticity.

"We are excited to partner with Factom to bring blockchain technology to our data suppliers and clients," said Brown. "We will continue to explore the uses of blockchain with a goal to leverage cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to record payment transactions and develop electronic audit trails creating real efficiencies and improving trust across the industry."