Home / Daily Dose / First American Agrees to Purchase Mother Lode Holding
Print This Post Print This Post

First American Agrees to Purchase Mother Lode Holding

in Daily Dose, Headlines 23 hours ago 245 Views

First American Financial Corporation has signed an agreement to acquire Mother Lode Holding Company, a California-based provider of title insurance, underwriting, and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions with 17 operating subsidiaries throughout the U.S., including its principal subsidiary Placer Title Company.

With 92 offices in 11 states, Mother Lode’s subsidiaries are rooted in a 48-year track record of providing superior customer service, operating primarily in California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Arizona, Washington, and New Mexico.

“Mother Lode Holding Company’s reach, expertise, and commitment to superior customer service aligns well with our existing operations and will augment our efforts to expand our coverage in key growth markets,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, CEO at First American Financial. “With Mother Lode Holding Company and its subsidiaries, we will expand our ability to serve customers throughout many of the strongest housing markets in the U.S.”

Following the close of the transaction, Mother Lode Holding Company and its operating subsidiaries will continue to operate under their existing brands. Mother Lode Holding Company CEO Randy Bradley, COO Lisa Steele, and President Darrick Blatnick will remain with the company and manage day-to-day operations.

“I’m excited about the new opportunities for our staff across our family of brands to serve our customers as the real estate market demonstrates continued strength,” said Bradley. “It was critical to our leadership team that any acquisition partner continue to support our employee-centric culture. First American's inclusion on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List for six consecutive years reflects that shared value.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

United Van Lines Moving

Family Was the Chief Reason People Moved States in 2021

Migration is essential to the American way of life—people move seeking different climates, better job opportunities, cost ...

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.