First American Agrees to Purchase Mother Lode Holding

First American Financial Corporation has signed an agreement to acquire Mother Lode Holding Company, a California-based provider of title insurance, underwriting, and escrow services for residential and commercial real estate transactions with 17 operating subsidiaries throughout the U.S., including its principal subsidiary Placer Title Company.

With 92 offices in 11 states, Mother Lode’s subsidiaries are rooted in a 48-year track record of providing superior customer service, operating primarily in California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Arizona, Washington, and New Mexico.

“Mother Lode Holding Company’s reach, expertise, and commitment to superior customer service aligns well with our existing operations and will augment our efforts to expand our coverage in key growth markets,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, CEO at First American Financial. “With Mother Lode Holding Company and its subsidiaries, we will expand our ability to serve customers throughout many of the strongest housing markets in the U.S.”

Following the close of the transaction, Mother Lode Holding Company and its operating subsidiaries will continue to operate under their existing brands. Mother Lode Holding Company CEO Randy Bradley, COO Lisa Steele, and President Darrick Blatnick will remain with the company and manage day-to-day operations.

“I’m excited about the new opportunities for our staff across our family of brands to serve our customers as the real estate market demonstrates continued strength,” said Bradley. “It was critical to our leadership team that any acquisition partner continue to support our employee-centric culture. First American's inclusion on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List for six consecutive years reflects that shared value.”