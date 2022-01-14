The Week Ahead: Getting Ahead of Pandemic Loss Mit Challenges

On Friday, January 21, from 1-2 p.m. CT, DS News and the Five Star Webinar Series will partner with Aspen Grove Solutions for a new webinar entitled "Restarting the Servicing Engine: Loss Mitigation After the Pandemic."

To register for this webinar, click here and hit the blue sign-up button at the top of the page.

In this exclusive, complimentary webinar presentation, Matt Douglas, VP, Mortgage Policy, Housing Policy Council; Scott Holzmeister, SVP, ServiceMac, LLC; and John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer, Selene Finance LP, will headline a panel to discuss operational challenges in loss mitigation, maintaining a servicing operation in a fluid industry, and efficiently managing loss mitigation in this new post-pandemic world. Moderated by Marcel Bryar, Founder and Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors LLC, this webinar will provide critical insights into managing loss mitigation in our new normal. You can read bios of these subject-matter experts below:

A veteran of Fannie Mae and J.P. Morgan Chase, and essential leader in President Obama’s Making Home Affordable program and other industry initiatives, Marcel Bryar continues to prove himself an invaluable resource to the mortgage and real estate industry. Bryar has navigated an increasingly regulated industry effectively and efficiently through his experience as a lawyer, compliance executive, and business leader and frequently shares his insights with industry leaders at speaking engagements.

As the Housing Policy Council’s VP of Mortgage Policy, Matt Douglas supports HPC’s engagement with policymakers on various housing finance issues. Before joining HPC, Douglas was an Assistant Program Manager in the Office of Housing and Community Investment at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), overseeing the policies related to the Duty to Serve affordable housing program. Prior to that, he worked in policy development roles on both the servicing and counterparty risk teams at FHFA. Before joining FHFA, Douglas previously worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in the division of Public and Indian Housing, the Federal Housing Administration and Ginnie Mae. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance as well as a law degree, both from the University of Kentucky.

Scott Holtzmeister is an accomplished senior-level executive with a 25–year track record of successful strategic and operational default leadership within the finance industry. He has expertise in managing organizational change to maximize return, as well as highly effective planning, organizational, and communication skills with an analytic approach to problem-solving.

As CRO at Selene, John Vella is responsible for driving revenue generation through ongoing leadership of sales, marketing, client management, and product innovation. Vella brings over 20 years' experience leading organizations and delivering exceptional results across multiple industries. Prior to joining Selene, Vella served as Chief Revenue Officer of Altisource. Before that, he served as COO of Equator, LLC. Vella began his financial services career with the FDIC and Freddie Mac. He later served as Chief Sales Officer for H&R Block's mortgage company, CEO of Household International's Automotive Business, President and CEO of Bear Stearns EMC Mortgage Company, and as EVP for Special Servicing of GMAC/RESCAP. He holds a Bachelor of Science in English from Springfield College. Vella resides in Brentwood, CA with his wife.