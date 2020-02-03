FHFA Announces Advisor to Develop Plan to End Conservatorship

The Federal Housing Finance announced Monday that it has selected Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc., as its financial advisor to assist in the development of a plan to end conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The report states Houlihan Lokey will consider business and capital structures, market impacts, timing, and available capital raising alternatives among other items.

“Hiring a financial advisor is a significant milestone toward ending the conservatorships of the Enterprises," said FHFA Director Dr. Mark Calabria. “The next major milestone for FHFA is the re-proposal of the capital rule, which will happen in the near future."

The contract between the FHFA and the firm is $9 million for the first year. The FHFA has options to extend for an additional four-and-a-half years. The total contract is not to exceed $45 million.

The story will be updated.