BSI Names Kelli Yarbrough SVP, Chief Lending Officer

BSI Financial Services has added Kelli Yarbrough as SVP and Chief Lending Officer, responsible for all lending operations, growing the firm’s loan portfolio, and managing a team of dedicated loan officers and underwriters, among other duties.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in business development, underwriting and processing, and operation management to her new role, having led multiple mortgage origination platforms.

“Kelli brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue to grow our loan origination production volumes through our retention/recapture lending initiative,” said Larry Goldstone, President of Capital Markets and Lending at BSI. “With Kelli’s leadership, along with our more than 100,000 borrower relationships and our industry leading 90% digital engagement, we are well-positioned to offer attractive loan opportunities for borrowers whose loans we service.”

Yarbrough most recently served as EVP of Loan Retention at ServiceMac LLC. Prior to that, she held a similar position at RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, where she helped launch the company’s mortgage origination division.

“It’s exhilarating and exciting to be part of a growing, innovative servicing and subservicing company with deep expertise in mortgage servicing and capital markets,” Yarbrough said. “I’m looking forward to contributing to BSI’s future success by enhancing and growing its lending operations and loan retention efforts.”