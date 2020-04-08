DS5: How Technology and the Fed are Assisting Servicers

In this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, hear from Robert Caruso, CEO of ServiceMac, and Allen Price, SVP and Head of Sales for BSI Financial.

Caruso will be discussing how technology is assisting servicers in navigating challenges in an unpredictable time, as well as the challenges servicers will be facing while working from home.

Price will be talking about the Fed’s recent actions to assist homeowners, as he says, the Fed has been “on point” with their response for the financial community.

You can watch the full episode here or via the embed below. Also find DS5's interview with Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria here.