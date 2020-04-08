Home / Daily Dose / DS5: How Technology and the Fed are Assisting Servicers
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: How Technology and the Fed are Assisting Servicers

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts 2 hours ago 28 Views

In this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, hear from Robert Caruso, CEO of ServiceMac, and Allen Price, SVP and Head of Sales for BSI Financial.

Caruso will be discussing how technology is assisting servicers in navigating challenges in an unpredictable time, as well as the challenges servicers will be facing while working from home.

Price will be talking about the Fed’s recent actions to assist homeowners, as he says, the Fed has been “on point” with their response for the financial community.

You can watch the full episode here or via the embed below. Also find DS5's interview with Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria here.

 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Ginnie Mae Approves Facility to Aid in Servicer Liquidity

A statement from the company states the structure of the facility has been “strongly supported” by investors.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.