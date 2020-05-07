The Industry Pulse: Mortgage Leaders Donate for COVID-19 Assistance

As the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, hospitals and medical staff are facing a shortage of critical supplies and are facing some of the most challenging days they have ever seen. Looking for ways to help, Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) CEO John Hillman and Co-owner Ed Marsh donated $25,000 to the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation Caregiver and Healthcare Worker Fund. To help with the need for masks, Hillman and Marsh partnered with BeautyByEarth's President and Founder, Prudence Millsap, and together donated 8,000 surgical masks.

“It’s times like these that give all of us the opportunity to give back and to support our communities when they need us most,” said Hillman. “While the companies we serve are spread out across the country, the local community has given us a home and staff to do our work and achieve success. It is the people and institutions of the Tampa Bay region that have enabled our success and when they have a pressing need, we will come to their aid. It’s what neighbors do for one another and I’m proud that our company was in a position to help.”

The most vital resource to combat the coronavirus and to save lives across Tampa Bay is also the most precious and the most fragile. The ‘Caregiver and Healthcare Worker Support Fund’ has been established as St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation’s top fundraising priority during this critical time. An Emergency Fund, to which team members may apply for financial help of up to $1,000 in the event of a crisis, this fund has been a benefit the Foundation has made available to hospital staff members for many years, disbursing approximately $75,000 annually.

_____

Bonial and Associates has announced a partnership with MJ Connections, headed by Majenica Springer.

Springer has been working in the mortgage banking industry for over 10 years. She began her career practicing law at a mortgage banking law firm in Indiana. She handled foreclosures, mediation/settlement conferences, title issues, code violations and curative issues for about 3 years prior to transitioning to handling client relations for law firms. She founded MJ Connections in 2014 and represents several firms in the mortgage.

“Bonial & Associates, P.C. is looking forward to working with you, Majenica," said Matt Slonaker, EVP, Head of Business Development at Bonial and Associates Your expertise along with our team will help clients with their bankruptcy, foreclosure and litigation management needs in Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas & Georgia. Welcome to the team!”

_____

IndiSoft has launched The Homeowner Connect (THOC) to help servicers communicate effectively with borrowers who need loss mitigation help during the COVID-19 crisis. The platform brings HUD certified non-profit housing counselors and consumers together on one platform for servicers, and it can be implemented in a matter of hours.

IndiSoft upgraded the platform previously branded as Hope LoanPort (HLP), which terminated operations this past January. During its 10 years of operation, HLP offered several programs driven by IndiSoft’s technology including Make Home Affordable (MMA), Hardest Hit Funds (HHF), The Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP), The Emergency Home Loan Program (EHLP) and the National Mortgage Settlement (NMS).

“Right now, COVID-19 forbearances are on a ‘scout’s honor’ basis,” said Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, Founder of IndiSoft. “This means borrowers are calling their servicers saying they need assistance due to the loss of income or job caused by COVID-19. In 90 days, everyone will be scrambling to comply with the requirements for receiving mortgage assistance. The Homeowner Connect is an easy-to-use platform that allows homeowners and counselors to work from home, adhering to the stay-at-home orders.”