The Week Ahead: The Virtual LL100 Servicer Summit

Social distancing can’t separate professionals from connecting, as the mortgage servicing industry will come together on May 14 for the Legal League 100’s Virtual Servicer Summit. 

Industry leaders will converge digitally to unpack the latest critical regulatory changes, COVID-19 updates, and proactive strategies

“If we are learning anything during these new working conditions, fluidity and flexibility are important,” said Roy Diaz, Managing Shareholder for Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A, and Chair of the Legal League 100. “The [Legal League] 100 Virtual Summit fits perfectly into the ‘new normal’ and will be a terrific opportunity to deliver meaningful information while we shelter-in-place.”

Among the panelists participating include, Christopher L. Carman, Litigation and Compliance Counsel, BSI Financial Services; Candace Russell, VP Post-Sale, Carrington Mortgage; Ryan Bourgeois, General Counsel—Partner, BDF Law Group; and John A. Dunnery, VP, Government Loan Servicing, Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC.

Also, William R. Emmons, Lead Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will provide the afternoon keynote.

“Now more than ever it is vital that leaders within the mortgage servicing industry come together to not only discuss the challenges, but more importantly, solutions during these trying times,” said Lindsay Wolf, Director of Membership Operations for Five Star Global.

Some of the topics to be discussed include eNotes and eMortgages, regulatory changes within the industry, and how COVID-19 has impacted businesses across the nation.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

  • NAR Q1 Metro Home Prices (May 12)
  • Banking Committee Hearing (May 12)
  • DS5 (May 11, 13, 15)

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
