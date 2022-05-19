SFR Platform Progress Residential Names Adolfo Villagomez as CEO

Progress Residential, Pretium's single-family rental (SFR) platform, has named Adolfo Villagomez as its new CEO. Villagomez brings more than two decades of experience leading consumer-facing businesses and delivering profitable growth in both digital and traditional domains.

"Pretium's leadership position enables us to attract phenomenal talent like Adolfo," said Don Mullen, CEO of Pretium and Founder of Progress Residential. "As Progress Residential enters its next phase of innovation, I am thrilled to welcome Adolfo as CEO."

Most recently, Villagomez served as President of homedepot.com and CMO for U.S. Retail at The Home Depot. During the pandemic, Villagomez's customer-focused business strategy led to double-digit growth in sales and revenue for the home retailer. Prior to joining The Home Depot, Villagomez was a Partner at McKinsey and Company, where he led its North America Marketing and Sales Practice. He began his career at DuPont, in its Teflon and Fluoroproducts businesses.

"Now, more than ever, companies have the opportunity to leverage technology in ways that significantly improve the customer experience while also driving growth," said Villagomez. "Progress Residential is an unmatched pioneer in the single-family rental industry, and I look forward to joining this exceptionally talented team as we deliver technology-enabled, scalable solutions that make the rental experience for our residents even better."

Progress Residential currently manages more than 80,000 homes across 30 markets. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management service for investors with mid-to-large SFR home portfolios and Built for Rent communities through its Progress Residential Management Services.

"Adolfo's data-driven approach to business strategy, combined with his supply chain and product expertise, will accelerate Progress Residential's leadership in smart home adoption, movement to net zero, and the overall digital transformation of real estate," added Mullen.