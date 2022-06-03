The Week Ahead: Tech Reducing Risk in the Appraisal Process

The latest in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series will be held Wednesday, June 8 from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. CDT. This month, the Five Star Institute, in partnership with Incenter, will present the webinar, “Virtual Appraisals and Their Potential to Speed Servicing Decisions and Decrease Risk.”

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, offering insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

As servicing needs increase, servicers need ways to increase the speed at which they can evaluate properties for purchase. With economic uncertainty building and external factors like climate change impacting the condition of homes, companies that are buying and servicing assets can leverage the new wave of mobile appraisal and inspection technology to increase their visibility into properties, scale inspections, improve the speed of decision-making, and verify the condition of properties more quickly.

“Virtual Appraisals and Their Potential to Speed Servicing Decisions and Decrease Risk” will cover a number of topics, including the need for speed and how remote appraisals and inspections solve for that need; veracity and the role that virtual appraisal inspections bring to the process; and how remote technology can be leveraged with data products to provide faster decisioning, among others.

The event will feature expert insight from both Tom M. Piercy, Managing Director of Incenter Mortgage Advisors and President of National Enterprise Business Development for Incenter, and Mark Walser, President of Incenter Appraisal Management.

Piercy leads Incenter Mortgage Advisors, the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) component of the company's integrated mortgage services platform. He has dedicated his career to the secondary mortgage markets with a focus on providing mark-to-market valuations and trading of mortgage servicing rights and whole loans. More than 30 years of active trading have earned Piercy first-call status from literally hundreds of industry buyers and sellers seeking secondary market MSR expertise in support of their risk and liquidity strategies. Piercy also helms the Incenter National Enterprise Business Development initiative, an elite team of seasoned industry executives focused on relationship building.

Walser joined Incenter Appraisal Management in 2020, and is a 12-year industry veteran. He has deep expertise across all areas of appraisal management, including technology and operations, appraiser network development, marketing and branding, client service, and business development. Walser combines a customer-centric approach to appraisal management with building an environment of respect and reciprocation for appraisers and is focused on making Incenter a preferred AMC among lenders by instituting groundbreaking technology, 24-hour appraiser pay, and an unparalleled service organization.

