The Week Ahead: Servicers Bracing for a Wave of Forbearance Exits

On Tuesday, June 8, DS News, powered by Xome, will present the webinar “Servicing in a Post-Pandemic Era: Ensure You’re Prepared to Help Customers” at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

As we inch closer to the lifting of the foreclosure moratoria, mortgage servicers are prepping for the surge in homeowners who’ll be coming out of forbearance plans. As part of this webinar, industry experts will discuss servicer preparedness and the best ways to help homeowners transition out of forbearance. This in-depth discussion will also touch on education, assistance, and expedited options for pre-foreclosure property disposition, plus ways to help homeowners work through these processes to gain a dignified exit.

Moderated by David Wharton, Interim Editor-in-Chief of The Five Star Institute, panelists will include Shawn Miller, VP, Head of Business Development for Xome and Ramie Word, SVP Default Servicing for Mr. Cooper.

As VP, Head of Business Development at Xome, Miller and his team are responsible for supporting the company’s growth initiatives, and cultivating new and existing relationships across capital markets, financial institutions, servicers, and government agencies. With more than 15 years’ experience in real estate services, he has a passion for helping clients utilize data and technology to enhance their asset management operations and stay ahead of industry trends.

Word serves as the SVP of Default Servicing at Mr. Cooper, where she oversees foreclosure, property preservation, REO, attorney oversight, and investor/insurer claims functions. With more than 20 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, Word also has vast servicing knowledge leading acquisitions, service release, escrow, written communications, training, collections, loss mitigation, and investor relations. She has been recognized within the industry as a “Woman of Influence” and is an avid supporter of the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Click here for more information on the “Servicing in a Post-Pandemic Era: Ensure You’re Prepared to Help Customers” webinar.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: