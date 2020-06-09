The Industry Pulse: New Hires Across the Industry

Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), a division of Wells Fargo & Company has announced Jay Bryson has been named Chief Economist for its division, effective immediately.

“Under Jay’s leadership, our economics group has made a significant impact across the enterprise and to clients by offering insightful analysis and invaluable information,” said Walter Dolhare, head of Markets for Wells Fargo Corporate and Investment Banking and President of Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. “Jay is an exceptional economist and a highly talented leader, and I am confident our economics group will continue to develop pioneering analysis that is critical to our clients under his strong leadership.”

In this role, Bryson leads the economists and analysts who form the Wells Fargo CIB Economics Group. He and his team provide analysis on economic and financial developments in the U.S. and major foreign economies that can assist clients in their business decisions. The group also makes forecasts of major macroeconomic variables in these economies. Bryson and the other economists on the team are frequently featured as public speakers and widely quoted in the media. Bryson reports to Dolhare.

Black Knight, Inc. announced that industry veterans Richard Lombardi and Kevin Hughes have joined the company’s Data & Analytics organization. Lombardi will serve as senior vice president for Data Strategy & Innovation, and Hughes will be senior vice president of Sales and Business Development for Black Knight’s Multiple Listing Services (MLS) technology business. Each industry veteran brings decades of knowledge to the Black Knight team.

“This gives Black Knight a tremendous opportunity to benefit from the talent and in-depth industry knowledge that Richard and Kevin bring to the team,” said Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight Data & Analytics. “They are both consummate professionals with deep experience who bring great skill and insight to our organization, and will fit in well with Black Knight’s spirit of innovation and acting with urgency to support clients’ needs.”

Prior to joining Black Knight, Lombardi served as chief operating officer of ATTOM Data Solutions, responsible for oversight of operations, sales, customer success and contracts. Before that, he was vice president of Data Solutions and Licensing at CoreLogic, responsible for overall sales strategy and field engagement within the National Licensing division.

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC is has announced that Elizabeth DeSilva has officially joined the firm, effective May 18. DeSilva will be based in the firm’s Dallas, TX office.

DeSilva has been practicing law for 25 years. During that time she has established herself as a respected leader in the mortgage servicing industry. Her resume includes previous stints as being counsel for AllyGMAC Financial, Ocwen Financial Corporation and most recently as VP, Chief Servicing Counsel for Ditech Financial, LLC. DeSilva has become a key speaker and valued mortgage industry proponent for servicing, service providers, and borrowers in her career.

DeSilva said, “I am very excited to be joining the MRLP team. I am looking forward to beginning the next chapter of my career by partnering with my new colleagues in helping out clients in innovative ways to achieve our common goals.”