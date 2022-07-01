Are Mortgage Servicers in Their “Golden Age?”

The latest in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, “Is 2022-23 Really the Golden Age of Mortgage Servicing?” will be presented in partnership with Sagent, Monday, July 18 from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Central.

With rates spiking nearing the 6%-mark after record refis puts most first-liens into rates at or below 4%, many believe we may be in the “Golden Age of Servicing.” But will prepay speeds remain as low as some have predicted? Will cash flow continue to support mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuations? What's the role that fintech will play to keep consumers happy as MSRs transfer among servicers? A panel of industry experts including Julian Hebron, Founder and CEO of The Basis Point; Jay Jones, EVP of Servicing for Mr. Cooper; Dan Sogorka, President and CEO of Sagent; and Seth Sprague, Director of Richey May will go deep on all of these questions and provide servicing pros with the playbook needed to win in this “Golden Age.”

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, and a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

Hebron is Founder and CEO of The Basis Point, a consumer finance media site and brand positioning consultancy for financial technology and real estate companies. He has held executive sales and marketing positions with UBS, Wells Fargo, loanDepot, and LendUS/RPM Mortgage over the last 20 years, and is a prolific speaker and writer whose work regularly appears on or is cited by CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, Zillow, and other mainstream media.

Jones oversees Mr. Cooper’s mortgage servicing organization. Prior to this role, he held various key leadership roles in other organizations, strategically guiding mortgage servicers through the ever-changing industry landscape. He served as EVP and Chief Strategy Officer for Celink and as EVP at CIT Bank, where he led the Residential Servicing Operations Division. Jones has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry with responsibilities ranging across a variety of functions including leading and managing capital marketing, analytics, credit management, servicing, and special servicing.

Sogorka serves as President and CEO of Sagent, America’s second-largest loan servicing software company, serving top bank and non-bank servicers. As CEO of Sagent, Sogorka plays a vital role in reinventing how banks and lenders power the homeownership and consumer lending experience for millions of borrowers. Sogorka has led digital transformation in housing for two decades. Before joining Sagent, Sogorka served as CEO of digital mortgage point-of-sale provider Cloudvirga; President of EXOS Technologies; EVP of ServiceLink, a $1 billion revenue subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial; and Division President of Black Knight.

With extensive experience in mortgage banking and mortgage servicing, Sprague leads Richey May’s Mortgage Banking Consulting Services practice. He also serves as a strategic leader for the entire Richey May suite of services, including profitability and operational reviews, strategic planning, MSRs strategy, retained versus released, and cash flow optimization. Sprague joined Richey May from the STRATMOR Group, where he was a principal. Prior to joining STRATMOR, he was EVP of Trading & Analytics at Phoenix Capital. Prior to that, he was SVP, Servicing Asset Manager at SunTrust Mortgage for more than 10 years.

