HUD Makes $10.4M Available to Veterans to Rehab Aging Homes

The Secretaries of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Marcia L. Fudge and Denis McDonough have made a joint announcement about the availability of $10.4 million of new money made available directly to veterans administered through the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program (VHRMP) to improve the condition of veteran's homes who fall under certain income guidelines or are classified as disabled.

“Those who have served and sacrificed in defense of our country deserve to live with dignity and respect in safe, quality housing,” said Secretary Fudge. “With this funding, Veterans with low-incomes and disabilities will receive home modifications and improvements to make their living environments better suited to their needs and independent living.”

“Every Veteran deserves a good, safe home in the country they fought and sacrificed to defend,” said Secretary McDonough. “This funding will go a long way toward making that happen, helping Veterans with low-incomes and disabilities by upgrading their homes to make sure they can live happily and independently. We are proud to work with HUD to serve these Vets who have served our country so well.”

The HUD, in partnership with the VA, is using this program as part of its effort to try new approaches to addressing veterans’ home rehabilitation and modification challenges.

HUD awards VHRMP grants to nonprofit organizations that provide nationwide or statewide programs that primarily serve Veterans who are low-income and have disabilities. The grants are used to modify or rehabilitate eligible Veterans’ primary residences or to provide grantees’ affiliates with technical, administrative, and training support in connection with those services. The funds made available under this program are awarded competitively.

Specifically, the announcement outlines:

HUD will award up to $10.4 million to nonprofit organizations that provide nationwide or statewide programs that primarily serve Veterans who are low-income and have disabilities.

Grants will be competitively awarded up to $1 million each to selected applicants.

HUD expects to make approximately 10 awards from the funds available under the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

As of the end of the 2021 fiscal year, the HUD has awarded $19.2 million by way of 20 similar grants completing 100 rehabilitation and modification projects.

Potential applicants can apply on Grants.gov through August 24 to qualify for a piece of the money.