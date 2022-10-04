Home / Daily Dose / HUD Makes $10.4M Available to Veterans to Rehab Aging Homes
Print This Post Print This Post

HUD Makes $10.4M Available to Veterans to Rehab Aging Homes

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, Investment, Loss Mitigation, News 10 hours ago 111 Views

The Secretaries of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Marcia L. Fudge and Denis McDonough have made a joint announcement about the availability of $10.4 million of new money made available directly to veterans administered through the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program (VHRMP) to improve the condition of veteran's homes who fall under certain income guidelines or are classified as disabled. 

“Those who have served and sacrificed in defense of our country deserve to live with dignity and respect in safe, quality housing,” said Secretary Fudge. “With this funding, Veterans with low-incomes and disabilities will receive home modifications and improvements to make their living environments better suited to their needs and independent living.” 

“Every Veteran deserves a good, safe home in the country they fought and sacrificed to defend,” said Secretary McDonough. “This funding will go a long way toward making that happen, helping Veterans with low-incomes and disabilities by upgrading their homes to make sure they can live happily and independently. We are proud to work with HUD to serve these Vets who have served our country so well.” 

The HUD, in partnership with the VA, is using this program as part of its effort to try new approaches to addressing veterans’ home rehabilitation and modification challenges. 

HUD awards VHRMP grants to nonprofit organizations that provide nationwide or statewide programs that primarily serve Veterans who are low-income and have disabilities. The grants are used to modify or rehabilitate eligible Veterans’ primary residences or to provide grantees’ affiliates with technical, administrative, and training support in connection with those services. The funds made available under this program are awarded competitively. 

Specifically, the announcement outlines:  

  • HUD will award up to $10.4 million to nonprofit organizations that provide nationwide or statewide programs that primarily serve Veterans who are low-income and have disabilities. 
  • Grants will be competitively awarded up to $1 million each to selected applicants. 
  • HUD expects to make approximately 10 awards from the funds available under the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). 

As of the end of the 2021 fiscal year, the HUD has awarded $19.2 million by way of 20 similar grants completing 100 rehabilitation and modification projects. 

Potential applicants can apply on Grants.gov through August 24 to qualify for a piece of the money. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Study Suggests Negative Effects of Decoupling Commissions

A new study, commissioned by HomeServices of America, outlines how changes to how real estate agent commissions are paid could negatively impact minority, first-time, and low-income homebuyers.