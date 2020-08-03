Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Challenges Ahead for Foreclosure Attorneys
DS5: Challenges Ahead for Foreclosure Attorneys

For this week's episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we spoke with Marissa Yaker, Managing Foreclosure Attorney for Padgett Law Group. She discusses how foreclosure practices are preparing for the eventual aftermath of foreclosure moratoriums, as well as how the industry can work together to ensure compliance and efficiency.

Padgett Law Group is a full-service creditors’ rights law firm operating in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, and Ohio. There, Yaker oversees foreclosure processing and operations across seven physical locations within the firm’s footprint. Yaker’s practice is primarily focused on creditor’s rights and foreclosure, an area of law that she has practiced for five years. In January 2020, she was recognized by DS News as one of the Top 25 Women in Law.

Here's our exclusive interview with Yaker.

 

