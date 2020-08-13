The Industry Pulse: Changes at Five Star, ATTOM, Home Point

Five Star Global, a producer of publications, events, and membership groups supporting the U.S. residential mortgage market, real estate, and mid-market mergers and acquisitions, on Monday announced the appointment of K. Todd Storch as CEO and Jonathan Hughes as CFO and VP of Operations.

Five Star announced that long-time President and CEO Ed Delgado has been appointed by the board of directors as Chairman Emeritus for Five Star Global. A 25-year mortgage industry veteran, Delgado joined the company in 2010 and will continue to provide strategic advice and industry expertise to the stewardship of Five Star Global, its subsidiaries, and the board of directors. He said that the addition of Todd and Jonathan "will augment the company with the strength, experience, and leadership critical to the future success of Five Star."

A graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Storch's experience ranges from "Big 8" accounting work where he assisted with taking companies public to being the CEO of startup organizations—driving strategy and operational plans for profitable growth. Hughes previously was Head of Finance and Manufacturing at Shinola—an American luxury goods retailer based in Detroit—where he oversaw multiple departments including Accounting, Finance, Manufacturing, Purchasing, Supply Chain and Production Planning, Inventory Control, and Facilities. The new leadership structure is "part of a corporate-wide strategy to prepare and position the company for expansion and acquisitions, while enhancing its digital product offerings across all corporate brands."

Editor's note: Five Star Global is the parent company to the Five Star Institute and the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors.

_______________________________________________________

Former Ten-X and Carrington executive Rick Sharga this week joined RealtyTrac as its EVP of Marketing. Sharga brings decades of experience in consumer marketing, business development and data operations to the role. ATTOM Data Solutions, foreclosure data licensor and parent company to RealtyTrac, a foreclosure listings and search portal, announced Tuesday that, in his new position, Sharga will oversee RealtyTrac’s marketing and public relations initiatives and implement new marketing strategies to increase brand awareness.

“As ATTOM continues its growth and expansion in the data licensing business, we also have been revitalizing RealtyTrac, one of the original and strongest online brands in the U.S. residential real estate market,” said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM Data Solutions. “Rick’s extensive experience in the real estate and mortgage industry, along with his established industry relationships, make him an invaluable addition to the growing RealtyTrac team.”

Sharga is intimately familiar with the RealtyTrac brand where for 8 years in the early 2000s he helped lay the foundation for its internal and external communications program. Now Sharga will be responsible for developing and executing a strategic marketing plan to optimize growth and drive business development. His experience as EVP for Carrington Mortgage Holdings, and CMO of the company’s Vylla business unit, and as CMO at Auction.com—where he was responsible for re-branding the corporate entity from Auction.com to Ten-X—will serve the company well as he works to "re-establishing the brand as the go-to source for consumers, investors and real estate professionals looking for foreclosure property information,” he said.

_______________________________________________________

Home Point Financial, mortgage lenders and servicers, on August 12 announced that Perry Hilzendeger has joined the company as President of Servicing. Hilzendeger, a 30-year veteran in the consumer finance and mortgage industry, lead the mortgage servicing team.

Willie Newman, President, and CEO at Home Point Financial—noting that the company retains 99% of the loans they originate for servicing—said "Because we stay with the customer throughout the lifetime of their loan, we are committed to providing superior customer service throughout the home ownership journey. Having Perry join our team is a huge win for our company, bringing decades of industry knowledge to elevate our customer experience to the next level."

Prior, Hilzendeger spent 30 years with Wells Fargo, and he has been focused on building, developing, and growing high-performing teams across the full credit spectrum from sales, fulfillment, and servicing. He said he is "thrilled to join Home Point and lead the servicing team to exceed customer expectations throughout their entire experience with our company."