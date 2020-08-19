Home / Daily Dose / HUD Announces Further Guidelines for COVID-Relief Funds
HUD Announces Further Guidelines for COVID-Relief Funds

HUD Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson spotlighted new ways HUD is working with states and local governments to further assist vulnerable populations amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

In an announcement this week, Carson provided guidance and additional flexibility to states and units of local government who are utilizing their existing federal disaster recovery funds to support low- and moderate-income persons and vulnerable populations for disasters that occured between 2015 and 2019, as well as during this year's coronavirus outbreak."

The Federal Register notice, published August 17, grants extensions and clarifies submission deadlines for Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery (CDBG-DR) grantees. 

“Helping Americans recover from the coronavirus pandemic is a top priority,” Carson said. “Today’s guidance underscores the Trump Administration’s commitment to offering countless flexibilities and accommodations so that states and localities can best respond to the needs of their communities.” 

According to the announcement, CDBG-DR grantees are now: 

  • Provided a one-year extension of its previously established expenditure deadline for CDBG-DR funds under certain public laws in response to a 2015, 2016, or 2017 disaster. 
  • Provided with the option to request an additional expenditure extension beyond the one-year extension, for a maximum of two years. 
  • Provided submission extensions to CDBG-DR grantees for their certifications, implementation plan and capacity assessment, and action plan in response to a 2018 or 2019 disaster. Also includes a new provision that allows grantees to request additional submission extensions. 

For more information on HUD's CDBG-DR program, please visit HUD.gov.

