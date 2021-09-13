Home / Daily Dose / Biden Nominates Alanna McCargo for Ginnie Mae President
Print This Post Print This Post

Biden Nominates Alanna McCargo for Ginnie Mae President

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 20 hours ago 189 Views

President Biden has nominated Alanna McCargo, Senior Advisor for Housing Finance in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to be President of Ginnie Mae.

It has been about four years since Ginnie Mae—which serves as the principal financing arm for government mortgage loans, ensuring that mortgage lenders have the necessary funds to provide loans to borrowers—has had a permanent leader.

McCargo's career in housing spans decades during which she has concentrated on understanding, through data and analysis, how to create a more equitable housing finance system, according to a White House Fact Sheet announcing the nomination.

She joined the Biden-Harris Administration after serving as VP of the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute, where she developed a body of work focused on reducing racial homeownership gaps, increasing housing affordability, and reducing barriers to accessing homeownership opportunities.

Ed Delgado, Managing Director, MPA; Chairman, Five Star Global—parent company of DS News and MReport—commented on the nomination.

"I have had the privilege of working with Alanna McCargo for more than a decade. She is an insightful and dynamic leader who is a guardian for homeownership and our nation's housing system," Delgado said.

President and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Robert D. Broeksmit also applauded the decision.

"Ginnie Mae is a critically important agency in our housing finance system, and Alanna has a deep understanding of the agency and a demonstrated track record of working with industry, government, and housing advocates on key housing policy issues," Broeksmit said.

"MBA looks forward to working with her, and other senior staff at Ginnie Mae, on ways to enhance liquidity for Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities and help make affordable residential and rental housing a reality for millions of low- and moderate-income households by channeling global capital into the nation's housing markets."

McCargo also has held roles at CoreLogic and with JP Morgan Chase’s Home Lending division. She spent 10 years at Fannie Mae, where she led policy development and secondary mortgage market programs. From 2008-2012 she played a central role in the partnership with the Treasury in executing the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008.

The White House also stated that McCargo has been instrumental in foreclosure prevention efforts, loan restructuring, and distressed asset management programs.

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others. Contact Christina at christina.hughesbabb@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

NMI Holdings Promotes Adam Pollitzer to President and CEO 

Current EVP and CFO is promoted to new role and will have a set on the company’s Board of Directors when he assumes his new role come January. 

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.