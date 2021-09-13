Biden Nominates Alanna McCargo for Ginnie Mae President

President Biden has nominated Alanna McCargo, Senior Advisor for Housing Finance in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to be President of Ginnie Mae.

It has been about four years since Ginnie Mae—which serves as the principal financing arm for government mortgage loans, ensuring that mortgage lenders have the necessary funds to provide loans to borrowers—has had a permanent leader.

McCargo's career in housing spans decades during which she has concentrated on understanding, through data and analysis, how to create a more equitable housing finance system, according to a White House Fact Sheet announcing the nomination.

She joined the Biden-Harris Administration after serving as VP of the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute, where she developed a body of work focused on reducing racial homeownership gaps, increasing housing affordability, and reducing barriers to accessing homeownership opportunities.

Ed Delgado, Managing Director, MPA; Chairman, Five Star Global—parent company of DS News and MReport—commented on the nomination.