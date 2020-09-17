Home / Daily Dose / Industry Webinar Spotlight: Mitigating Risk, CWCOT Changes
Industry Webinar Spotlight: Mitigating Risk, CWCOT Changes

The DS News and MReport webinar series are your source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics. Even better, if you miss the webinar, the archived editions remain online for you to check out at your leisure.

As we head into the weekend, here's your chance to revisit some of our recent complimentary webinars. From servicing risk to eClosings and changes to the Claims Without Conveyance of Title program, here are some of our recent presentations featuring insights from industry subject-matter experts.

CWCOT Update: What Servicers Need to Know

Presented by Auction.com, this webinar featured expert panelists unpacking what changes to the CWCOT program mean for your business as it relates to timing, implementation, and compliance. Stay current and walk away with actionable insights to benefit your clients, partners, and organization. Speakers include:

  • Wes G. Iseley, Senior Managing Director, Carrington Holding Company, LLC (moderator)
  • Tim Rood, Head of Industry Relations, SitusAMC
  • Jesse Roth, SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development, Auction.com
  • Dave Worrall, President, LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company

Forbearance Agreements: Impact and Best Practices

Presented by Trelliant, LLC, this presentation addressed best practices in forbearance agreements, including mortgage compliance and business strategy for all residential mortgage servicers, attorneys, interested government parties and service providers supporting the industry. Speakers included:

  • John Dunnery, VP, Government Loan Servicing, Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
  • Deborah J. Grissom, Senior Director, Treliant, LLC
  • Ellen Rose, Senior Director, Treliant, LLC
  • Courtney Thompson, SVP Default Mortgage, Flagstar Bank
  • Sharon Zuniga​, SVP, Default Operations, ServiceMac

The Future of eClosings

Presented by Altisource, brings together a panel of experts explores the wave of innovations making it easier to purchase properties virtually, and how recent government regulations may impact the industry now and in the future. Featured speakers include:

  • Ben Hall, VP of Product, Altisource
  • David Kressell, COO, NotaryCam
  • Muthu Srinivasan, Chief Technology Officer, Planet Home Lending
  • Jason Wright, Director of eMortgage Services, Lenders One®

How Mortgage Servicers Can Mitigate Risk Exposure in a Volatile Environment

Presented by FICO, Joanne M. Gaskin, VP Scores and Analytics, FICO, and Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus, Five Star Global, LLC, sat down for a timely discussion of this important topic.

Regulatory Ripple Effects

Presented by Altisource, this presentation covered pandemic-related regulatory changes and government actions that could affect your business. Speakers included:

  • Travis Britsch, VP of Auctions, Hubzu
  • Trevor Hall, Director of Foreclosure Auctions Services, Hubzu
  • Candace Russell, VP of Post Sale Activities in Default Servicing, Carrington Mortgage Services
  • Marissa Yaker, Managing Attorney of Foreclosure, Padgett Law Group

David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
