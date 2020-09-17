Industry Webinar Spotlight: Mitigating Risk, CWCOT Changes

The DS News and MReport webinar series are your source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics. Even better, if you miss the webinar, the archived editions remain online for you to check out at your leisure.
As we head into the weekend, here's your chance to revisit some of our recent complimentary webinars. From servicing risk to eClosings and changes to the Claims Without Conveyance of Title program, here are some of our recent presentations featuring insights from industry subject-matter experts.
CWCOT Update: What Servicers Need to Know
Presented by Auction.com, this webinar featured expert panelists unpacking what changes to the CWCOT program mean for your business as it relates to timing, implementation, and compliance. Stay current and walk away with actionable insights to benefit your clients, partners, and organization. Speakers include:
- Wes G. Iseley, Senior Managing Director, Carrington Holding Company, LLC (moderator)
- Tim Rood, Head of Industry Relations, SitusAMC
- Jesse Roth, SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development, Auction.com
- Dave Worrall, President, LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company
Forbearance Agreements: Impact and Best Practices
Presented by Trelliant, LLC, this presentation addressed best practices in forbearance agreements, including mortgage compliance and business strategy for all residential mortgage servicers, attorneys, interested government parties and service providers supporting the industry. Speakers included:
- John Dunnery, VP, Government Loan Servicing, Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
- Deborah J. Grissom, Senior Director, Treliant, LLC
- Ellen Rose, Senior Director, Treliant, LLC
- Courtney Thompson, SVP Default Mortgage, Flagstar Bank
- Sharon Zuniga, SVP, Default Operations, ServiceMac
Presented by Altisource, brings together a panel of experts explores the wave of innovations making it easier to purchase properties virtually, and how recent government regulations may impact the industry now and in the future. Featured speakers include:
- Ben Hall, VP of Product, Altisource
- David Kressell, COO, NotaryCam
- Muthu Srinivasan, Chief Technology Officer, Planet Home Lending
- Jason Wright, Director of eMortgage Services, Lenders One®
How Mortgage Servicers Can Mitigate Risk Exposure in a Volatile Environment
Presented by FICO, Joanne M. Gaskin, VP Scores and Analytics, FICO, and Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus, Five Star Global, LLC, sat down for a timely discussion of this important topic.
Presented by Altisource, this presentation covered pandemic-related regulatory changes and government actions that could affect your business. Speakers included:
- Travis Britsch, VP of Auctions, Hubzu
- Trevor Hall, Director of Foreclosure Auctions Services, Hubzu
- Candace Russell, VP of Post Sale Activities in Default Servicing, Carrington Mortgage Services
- Marissa Yaker, Managing Attorney of Foreclosure, Padgett Law Group