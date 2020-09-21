DS5: Industry Experts Discuss the Importance of Virtual Conferences

In a special installment of DS5’s Inside the Industry, we bring you a selection of insights about our recently wrapped Five Star Virtual Conference. On September 14 and 15, mortgage servicing professionals gathered for two days of industry insights, relationship-building, and collaborative discussions. Here we share some of their comments about why the Conference was so important in such a challenging year.
Participants discussing FSVC in this episode of DS5 include:
- Jesse Roth, Auction.com
- Steve Bailey, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.
- Vanessa Lindow, Bayview Loan Servicing
- Stanley Middleman, Freedom Mortgage
- Mike Rawls, Xome
- Tim Rood, SitusAMC
- Candace Russell, Carrington
- Jeff Tennyson, Lima One Capital
- Jeffrey Tesch, RCN Capital
- Marissa Yaker, Padgett Law Group