DS5: Industry Experts Discuss the Importance of Virtual Conferences

in Daily Dose, Media, Webcasts

In a special installment of DS5’s Inside the Industry, we bring you a selection of insights about our recently wrapped Five Star Virtual Conference. On September 14 and 15, mortgage servicing professionals gathered for two days of industry insights, relationship-building, and collaborative discussions. Here we share some of their comments about why the Conference was so important in such a challenging year.  

Participants discussing FSVC in this episode of DS5 include:

  • Jesse Roth, Auction.com
  • Steve Bailey, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.
  • Vanessa Lindow, Bayview Loan Servicing
  • Stanley Middleman, Freedom Mortgage
  • Mike Rawls, Xome
  • Tim Rood, SitusAMC
  • Candace Russell, Carrington
  • Jeff Tennyson, Lima One Capital
  • Jeffrey Tesch, RCN Capital
  • Marissa Yaker, Padgett Law Group

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
