The Week Ahead: The State of the Subservicing Sector

This coming Wednesday, October 5, the Five Star Institute, in partnership with PHH Mortgage, presents the latest in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, “Subservicing 2023: Making the Switch in a Tightening Market,” from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Central

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series was established to expand the horizons of the mortgage industry, and serves as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics.

The “Subservicing 2023: Making the Switch in a Tightening Market,” will feature three industry experts discussing how subservicing is helping lenders and mortgage servicing rights (MSR) owners operate in a rapidly contracting origination market.

Scheduled speakers will include Donny Atkins, Jr., Director of Servicing for The Money Store; Chris Sabbe, SVP of Enterprise Sales for PHH Mortgage; and Seth Sprague, Director of Consulting Services for Richie May.

This webinar is geared toward decision-makers for those holding MSRs, compliance executives, origination executives, risk managers, servicing oversight staff, CFOs, chief credit risk officers, servicing executives, and other mortgage professionals.

Atkins, Jr. is the lead of all servicing activity for The Money Store, which offers a wide range of mortgage solutions for their customers across 42 states. As Director of Servicing, he is responsible for overseeing all servicing functions and partnerships for a growing portfolio of nearly $4B outstanding. Since joining The Money Store, Atkins has developed and implemented extensive oversight program which ensures compliance, accountability, and most importantly, a strong relationship with its customers.

Sabbe is the SVP of Enterprise Sales for PHH Mortgage. A recognized leader in the subservicing industry, Sabbe is responsible for managing and growing the company’s enterprise sales and actively onboarding new MSR/co-issue sellers.

With extensive experience in mortgage banking and mortgage servicing, Sprague leads Richie May’s Mortgage Banking Consulting Services practice. He also serves as a strategic leader for the entire Richey May suite of services, including profitability and operational reviews, strategic planning, MSR strategy, retained versus released, and cash-flow optimization.

Click here for more information or to register for the upcoming “Subservicing 2023: Making the Switch in a Tightening Market” webinar.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: