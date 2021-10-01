Top 5: Get to Know Computershare Loan Services

Computershare Loan Services (CLS) is a single-source provider of mortgage services. They are a true partner with deep expertise that helps clients stay one step ahead, building strong financial performance and efficient business processes.

Fulfillment

The CLS fulfillment team knows what it takes to deliver processing, underwriting, and closing services that help clients expand their business in a highly regulated environment. CLS provides end-to-end mortgage fulfillment and component origination services to manage overhead with highly trained, experienced staff. Whether lenders want to lower their costs or improve their performance, CLS has the expertise and technology to strengthen a company’s operations and help close loans quickly and on time. With their closed-loan model, CLS makes money only when clients make money—at the closing table. Outsourcing can keep lenders competitive, no matter how the market fluctuates.

Servicing

With an 18-year track record of success, CLS’ servicing team stays dedicated to solutions that positively impact their clients’ portfolios. Their proprietary technology and real-time reporting deliver timely and helpful advice, better business insights, and essential projections. At CLS, servicing is more than just processing payments; it offers real help to borrowers in conjunction with each client’s goal. CLS operates as a Tier 1 Ginnie Mae and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) servicer. Recent ratings from Moody’s, Fitch, and S&P agree that CLS’ continued investment in management, servicing, and growth models offers clients and borrowers a better experience.

MSR/Co-Issue

Computershare Loan Services’ co-issue platform enables Fannie Mae- and Freddie Mac-approved sellers to maximize the gain on the sale of their MSR assets. CLS’ co-issue platform offers competitive pricing, a flexible range of delivery mechanisms, responsive customer support, and quick funding for a seamless transaction.

Recovery

CLS’ recovery division offers a compliant, proactive approach to collections. They anticipate situations before they become problems and prepare solutions before they become necessary. The CLS team is extensively trained in customer service, negotiations, and stress management. They lean into their deep roots in default servicing to attain the best possible outcome.

Cooperative

Capital Markets Cooperative (CMC) helps Patron members across the country compete, succeed, and grow in the highly competitive mortgage banking industry. CMC can maximize growth for each member by leveraging the power of our Patron group of financial institutions, credit unions, and independent mortgage lenders. Patrons gain access to a full suite of incentives and discounts from CMC’s Preferred Investors and Service Providers roster.