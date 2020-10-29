Home / Daily Dose / The Industry Pulse: New Executives, New Technology
The Industry Pulse: New Executives, New Technology

From new appointments and research to new technology and accolades,
get the latest buzz on the industry in this update.

The founder of Orlans PC in Troy, Michigan, Linda Orlans, has been selected by the Michigan Supreme Court to serve on the state's Attorney Discipline Board (ADB).

She is one of six lawyers appointed for a three-year term. The board is responsible for reviewing allegations of misconduct of lawyers.

“It is a great honor to serve as a member of the ADB. I look forward to working with the esteemed members of the Board to assure the standards of our profession are maintained at the highest ethical level,” said Orlans, who founded the multi-state law firm focused on real estate law.

She also has founded or acquired numerous companies in the legal, real estate, and title industries.

Online real estate marketing platform, Hubzu, announced its new mobile app that will give residential real estate buyers on-the-go access to the power and functionality of the Hubzu platform, the company said. With this new app, Hubzu now provides even more tools for buyers to find, research, and bid on homes in a competitive auction format for all types of residential real estate, including retail, short sales, foreclosures and REO. By the end of the year, the mobile app will also include proxy bidding capabilities to make it easier for buyers to acquire homes at foreclosure sales from anywhere in the world. It will also pair directly with the new Hubzu foreclosure app available in October that will provide fully integrated search, research and bidding capabilities for live on-site foreclosure sales.

“Our app is a must-have for real estate investors,” said Michael Jansta, General Manager of Hubzu. “It’s the ultimate mobile tool for helping buyers increase their portfolios by leveraging data and technology to discover, research and acquire properties. It’s reflective of our commitment to invest in technology and continuously improve the Hubzu marketplace.”

Lewisville, Texas-based Mortgage Contracting Services (MCS) a national provider of residential and commercial property services, is pleased to welcome Jason R. Myers as VP of Business Development.

Myers brings more than 17 years' of mortgage and real estate sales and business development experience to MCS. He will oversee new client acquisition, emerging market expansion, new product growth with existing clients, and sales strategy.

“Jason will strengthen our team with his sales and business development background as we continue to navigate this unique economic environment,” said MCS CEO Caroline Reaves.

“Our services offer an exceptional value proposition during these challenging times for our customers because they are designed to minimize costs, mitigate risks and improve efficiency.”

