MCS Adds New VP of Business Development

Lewisville, Texas-based Mortgage Contracting Services (MCS) a national provider of residential and commercial property services, is pleased to welcome Jason R. Myers as VP of Business Development.

Myers brings more than 17 years of mortgage and real estate sales and business development experience to MCS. He will oversee new client acquisition, emerging market expansion, new product growth with existing clients, and sales strategy.

“Jason will strengthen our team with his sales and business development background as we continue to navigate this unique economic environment,” said MCS CEO Caroline Reaves. “Our services offer an exceptional value proposition during these challenging times for our customers because they are designed to minimize costs, mitigate risks and improve efficiency.”

As an industry veteran, Myers joins MCS from Xome, a real estate services company, where he was the VP of Enterprise Sales and Performance. Before that, he was SVP of Business Development and National Sales Director for Five Star Global.

“I was drawn to MCS because it fuses technology with exceptional client service to offer best-in-class mortgage services, and I am looking forward to growing the company with the executive team,” Myers said.

Myers is active in the community and helps military families with housing and other critical services as a Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council member.

More information is available at mcs360.com.