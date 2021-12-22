ServiceLink Adds Four to Its Sales Team

ServiceLink has announced the addition of four new hires in Q4 to its Originations Division, including Raeann Keyser as Inside Sales Representative, and Janet M. Schaal, Paul Francoeur, and Allison Malzone as National Sales Executives.

Before ServiceLink, Keyser worked as a licensed real estate agent with Keyser Williams Realty Inc., and coordinated off-site COVID-19 testing in the Tampa Bay region for Dascena. She previously worked for Hewlett Packard Company as an Account Executive, servicing large Fortune 500 companies throughout the U.S.

Schaal brings more than 20 years of experience in business development and sales within the financial services technology industry, with a specific focus on digital solutions to her new role at ServiceLink. Throughout her career, she has represented products in various lending industries including consumer, commercial, and mortgage offerings. Schaal focuses on consultative selling and building relationships with banks and credit unions.

Francoeur has been involved in the title and escrow business since 2015, working on the data and technology side, in addition to serving as a title insurance and escrow representative selling direct to agents and lenders. He is a licensed title agent in the state of California. Earlier in his career, he spent time in software development and healthcare technology.

Throughout her 20-plus year career, Malzone’s varied experiences working within the title services, residential real estate and commercial lending spaces have helped to shape her well-rounded approach to driving positive client and borrower outcomes. Before ServiceLink, Malzone spent time at Stewart Title, Fidelity Families, TCF Bank, and PHH Mortgage among others.