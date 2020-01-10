QuestSoft Names New VP

QuestSoft has named JeffRobb as VP of compliance sales. Robb will be responsible for directing QuestSoft’s sales of comprehensive products and services for its Compliance RELIEF platform.

Robb's addition to QuestSoft represents the continuing development of the company’s growth strategy. Recognizing the financial industry’s need for advanced tools and services in the face of new compliance initiatives and best practices, Jeff brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience with specialties in Fair Lending, the Community Reinvestment Act and HMDA.

"I am looking forward to helping lenders improve processes and implement technology with QuestSoft's advanced data analysis software," Robb said. "To be able to work with such a large base of financial institutions on streamlining their operations and regulatory reporting is a terrific opportunity."

Mr. Robb has close to 30 years of Banking and Regulatory Compliance experience, supporting hundreds of banks, credit unions and mortgage companies by helping them analyze their lending data; identifying areas of risk and focal points for ongoing fair lending analysis; CRA self-assessments and assessment area reviews; HMDA data audits; best practices reviews for fair lending, HMDA, and CRA; business process analysis and recommendations for more efficient data processing; and to prepare for submission.

“We are excited to have the depth and insight Jeff brings to QuestSoft,” said Leonard Ryan, QuestSoft’s founder and president. “With his background in the mortgage industry and enthusiasm for helping organizations focus, improve and grow, I am looking forward to strengthening the partnerships we already have with clients and helping them see through all the new regulatory hurdles."

Robb also has an MBA with a minor in Statistics, is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) and has served as a command pilot in the USAF.