Lisa Collins of Codilis Heads Firms’ Expansion into Michigan

Codilis & Moody, P.C., an end-to-end creditors’ rights law firm established to serve the needs of mortgage lenders and servicers, announced, alongside its expansion into Michigan, that 20-year industry veteran Lisa Collins will act as Managing Attorney of the firm’s Detroit-area location. With an anticipated opening date of March 1, the Michigan firm joins the Codilis affiliate offices which include Codilis & Moody, P.C. of Texas; Codilis & Associates, P.C. of Illinois; Codilis Law, LLC of Indiana; and Codilis, Moody & Circelli, P.C. of Missouri & Wisconsin.

In her prior role with Codilis, Collins was lead foreclosure attorney of the file opening and first legal departments at Codilis Illinois. Her background focuses on residential mortgage servicing with extensive foreclosure, real estate, title, and eviction experience both as a staff manager and in contested litigation. In her new role, Collins will serve as Managing Attorney of Codilis Michigan. She is licensed in Michigan, Illinois, and Texas.

Marla Skeltis has also been named Lead Attorney of Codilis Michigan, offering 20 years’ experience in creditors’ rights in Michigan. Skeltis' experience includes legal services dedicated to foreclosure, bankruptcy, eviction, title, and real estate within the default industry. She is licensed in both Michigan and North Carolina.

Of her new role, Collins stated, “I am thrilled to be leading the Codilis team with the expansion of its footprint into Michigan alongside Marla. The Codilis family of firms, with its long-standing presence in the industry combined with its five-star approach to customer service, has taken a thoughtful approach to state expansion. I look forward to the challenge of establishing the success of Codilis’ sixth state.”

Greg Moody, President of Codilis & Moody, PC, alongside Adam Codilis, stated, “One of the missions of the Codilis family of firms states that our ‘superior services are rendered by highly qualified and highly trained team members who focus on achieving timely results’ for our clients—we’re confident that Lisa, Marla, and our Michigan team will provide the level of services our clients have come to expect from our firms for the past 40 plus years.”