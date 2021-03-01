SLK Global Solutions Hires VP for Tax Outsourcing Operations

SLK Global Solutions, a provider of digital platforms and business process management solutions to the banking, mortgage, and financial services industry, has added a property tax servicing veteran, Shane Jones, to their leadership team. Jones has been a part of the servicing industry for 25-plus years and has joined SLK Global Solutions as VP for their Tax Outsourcing Operations.

SLK Global’s property tax servicing platform, RETS, handles tax servicing for residential and commercial loans and is supporting several leading lenders and servicers in the industry including two of the top commercial servicers. In this role, Jones will be primarily responsible for three areas: 1) Executing RETS integrations with leading mortgage servicing systems, 2) RETS’ expansion into newer business areas, and 3) overseeing client engagements. He will report to Dustin Smith, SVP – Real Estate Tax Service at SLK Global Solutions.

Jones comes to SLK Global Solutions after working at some of the top firms including Mr. Cooper and CoreLogic. Most recently, he served as Assistant Vice President of Escrow-Tax with Mr. Cooper.

“Shane has served some of the largest companies in our industry and knows well the challenges servicers face and the needs that our company can meet,” said Smith. “With Shane leading RETS platform integrations and capability expansion, we can deliver greater business values to lenders and servicers. We are building a framework so that our clients can seamlessly & safely exchange tax information, increase process efficiency, enhance user experience and save operational costs. Soon our clients will get more agility, better control, and visibility to their tax reporting,” he added.

“Shane is an excellent addition to our team and I’m very pleased to welcome him aboard. Shane brings a great deal of operational experience and a deep knowledge of the property tax servicing industry,” said Alok Datta, President, SLK Global Solutions. “Shane’s role will be critical towards expanding the RETS footprint into additional business areas. Not to forget, his expertise will help us make the platform more robust and viable through technology integrations with leading market players.”

Jones adds, ‘’I am very excited to be a part of this team. SLK Global Solutions is an organization that’s growing very fast. From platform enhancements, technology additions to integrations with leading servicing platforms, the team is taking big steps towards strengthening the RETS platform. I am glad to be a part of a company whose vision is to help clients drive tangible business outcomes and make the tax servicing process simpler for lenders.”