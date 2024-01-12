MRLP Expands to Pennsylvania, Welcoming Industry Veterans to Firm

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC (MRLP) has announced that it has expanded into The Keystone State—Pennsylvania.

The firm is now offering residential and commercial foreclosure, litigation, bankruptcy, eviction, and REO services across the state. MRLP also revealed that industry experts Lisa Lee and Judi Romano have joined the firm.

Lee will serve as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the firm and will continue her term as USFN President.

“I am thrilled to join MRLP and support so many aspects of marketing and industry involvement," said Lisa Lee, CMO for MRLP. "As our industry continues to evolve, the commitment that MRLP partners and owners have consistently shown to elevating the standards of service is impressive and aligns with the type of culture and dedication that is extremely important to me.”

Romano has also joined as a partner in the Pennsylvania foreclosure group.

“Joining a firm that is so well recognized and respected in our industry is exciting for me," said Judi Romano, Partner at MRLP. "I look forward to providing MRLP clients in Pennsylvania with the level of service they are accustomed to nationally.”

Judi joined the Northeast Foreclosure Team under the leadership of Anthony Risalvato.

Pennsylvania litigation will be part of the Northeast Litigation team managed by Rich Haber.

Both industry veterans will be based in the firm’s new Philadelphia office and will be integral to the oversight of the Pennsylvania practice.

“The expansion into Pennsylvania is a very exciting step in our growth," said Marty Stone, MRLP’s CEO and Managing Partner. "Both Lisa and Judi are incredibly knowledgeable and talented legal minds and widely respected thought leaders within the default industry. We are honored to welcome them into the MRLP family in addition to expanding our reach into such a wonderful area of the country.”

