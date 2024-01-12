HUD Announces $40M+ in Funding for Housing Counseling Agencies

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Housing Counseling has announced that $40.25 million in grant funding is available to support housing counseling services for homebuyers, homeowners, and renters.

“Housing counselors across the country connect Americans—particularly those from disadvantaged communities—to affordable, safe, and quality housing in the communities of their choice,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funding we are announcing will help hardworking people find homes for themselves and their families.”

Through the 2023 Office of Housing Counseling Comprehensive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), HUD plans to award grants to more than 150 housing counseling agencies and intermediary organizations.

These funds will equip individuals and families with the education and resources they need to make informed decisions regarding their housing needs. Funds will also support an array of counseling services provided by HUD-approved agencies on topics including financial management and literacy, homeownership, and affordable rental housing.

Three million dollars of the available funding will be allocated to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, other Minority Serving Institutions, and partnering agencies to help bridge the racial homeownership gap and support underserved communities.

“We’re pleased to make these funds available to housing counselors to help American households identify and address their housing needs,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon. “Housing counseling continues to play a vital role in helping homebuyers, homeowners, and renters access and sustain suitable housing, particularly as housing instability and costs are on the rise.”

“These awards are instrumental in helping families tap into the wealth-building potential of homeownership and enabling renters to live in decent, affordable homes,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing Counseling David Berenbaum.

To read the full release, click here.