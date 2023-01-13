Home / Market Trends / Affordability / Market Report: Charlotte is the Place to Be in ‘23
Print This Post Print This Post

Market Report: Charlotte is the Place to Be in ‘23

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Real Estate 16 hours ago 132 Views

As named by Zillow, Charlotte, North Carolina, will be the hottest market across the country in 2023, followed hotly by Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Nashville. 

"This year's hottest markets will feel much chillier than they did a year ago," said Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow. "The desire to move hasn't changed, but both buyers and sellers are frozen in place by higher mortgage rates, slowing the housing market to a crawl.” 

“Markets that offer relative affordability and room to grow are poised to stand out, especially given the prevalence of remote work,” Prakash continued. “The good news for buyers is that monthly housing costs have stopped climbing. Home shoppers who can overcome affordability hurdles will find a more comfortable market this year, with more time to consider options and less chance of a bidding war, even if they're shopping in one of the hottest markets." 

As predicted by Zillow, the 10 hottest markets of the year are predicted to be:  

  1. Charlotte 
  2. Cleveland 
  3. Pittsburgh 
  4. Dallas 
  5. Nashville 
  6. Jacksonville 
  7. Kansas City 
  8. Miami 
  9. Atlanta 
  10. Philadelphia 

For the first time recently, fast-growing home values did not overwhelm other categories required for cities to make this year’s list of hottest housing markets. The current environment of higher rates and affordability challenges which have “chilled” demand and brough home values down from 2022 peaks. 

Charlotte’s home growth value is expected to decline over the 11.8% growth rate seen in 2022. Both Cleveland and Pittsburgh ranked high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built. 

Among the top-10 cities, only four return this year, an indicator of how much the housing market has changed in a year. For instance, 2021’s hottest market, Austin, has fallen to 29th on the list in 2023. 

Click here to see the source material. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Marianne Sullivan Appointed Sagent COO

A member of the Board of Directors since 2020, Marianne Sullivan’s new role will involve overseeing the modernization of the company’s mortgage servicing sector.