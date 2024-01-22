Schneiderman & Sherman Expands Into the Land of 10,000 Lakes

Schneiderman & Sherman, PC (SSPC), a provider of mortgage and creditor’s rights legal services, has announced the opening of a new office in St. Paul, Minnesota. The new St. Paul location will service the entire state of Minnesota, and supports the firm’s expanding regional market presence.

The new Minnesota office marks SSPC’s first law office outside of the state of Michigan.

Sherman Holdings Group, parent company to SSPC, has significant experience managing a multi-state footprint as its other subsidiary, Best Homes Title Agency (BHT) has nine offices, and is licensed in 13 states.

“The opening of SSPC’s second state operation was in the planning stages pre-pandemic,” said SSPC President Neil Sherman. “We are so excited that our vision has come to fruition and are so appreciative of our supportive clients through this process.”

Sherman serves as Managing Partner of both SSPC, as well as President of Best Homes Title Agency. He is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of both companies, and has more than 20 years of experience representing the mortgage servicing and investing community in the areas of foreclosure, bankruptcy, asset recovery, mediation, title curative, and REO conveyance. Sherman is the Past Chairperson and current Advisory Board Member for the Legal League, a consortium of default servicing law firms that advocate on behalf of its membership and the industry at large.

SSPC was founded in 1996, and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan. SSPC is a member of the USFN, Legal League and ALFN and a long-standing advocate for the mortgage servicing community. SSPC’s mission is to provide clients with access to the most creative, cost-effective solutions for their various legal issues.

“We are thrilled about this next chapter in our firm’s story. The St. Paul location will allow the firm to provide additional legal services to our expanding client base, supported by our 30 years of history in the non-judicial, default legal services space,” said SSPC Operations Manager Renee O’Donnell.