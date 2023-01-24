HUD Invests $5.5 Million in Hispanic-Serving Institutions

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will make available $5.5 million for Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to establish research Centers of Excellence (COEs) to conduct housing and community development research.

This funding opportunity will help strengthen capacity and invest in innovative and actionable research to address issues regarding housing, economic development, and the built environment for underserved communities.

“Hispanic institutions of higher learning often serve as leaders within their communities, driving priorities and economic development,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “At HUD, we are proud to partner with Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to continue to develop strong communities, build affordable housing, create job opportunities, revitalize neighborhoods, and promote homeownership. The funding availability we’ve announced today will strengthen efforts for these institutions to expand opportunities for underserved communities and promote equitable community development.”

The grants will be used to provide HSIs with funding to conduct research on the topics specified in HUDs 2022-2026 Learning Agenda. Some example topics include:

Equity in the rental and housing markets

Tenant protections

Connecting underserved communities to economic opportunities

Quality education

Disaster resiliency and recovery

Affordable transportation

Healthcare

Essential services, and many other subjects that could spur innovative thinking to the many issues surrounding equitable housing and community development

“HSIs across the country already serve as opportunity accelerators for students and anchors for their communities,” said Solomon Greene, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research. “These grants can help build their capacity to research and address some of the most pressing housing and community development issues in the communities surrounding HSI’s. The research and evidence-based insights they develop will also be valuable to federal, state, and local governments, as we work together to address our nation’s housing and community development challenges.”

This investment builds on $10.10 million made available in FY21 and FY22 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to establish or bolster existing Centers of Excellence (COE) that conduct housing and community development research at their institutions. Through academic programs, research projects and thought leadership, the COE will help leaders across all levels of government as well as the business and civic sectors address critical issues that impact the social and economic well-being of the families and individuals who reside in underserved urban and rural communities.