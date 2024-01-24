Xome Names New COO

Dallas, Texas-based real estate marketplace Xome has announced the appointment of Mike Jansta as its new Chief Operating Officer.

“Xome is thrilled to welcome Mike Jansta as Chief Operating Officer,” said Xome in a statement. “He comes to Xome with nearly two decades of real estate industry experience with a proven history of innovation and brand expansion—not to mention being an expert at leveraging technology to facilitate online property auctions. Mike is the perfect candidate for this new role as Xome focuses on continuing to expand its market share and brand awareness.”

Mike joins Xome from Altisource, where he served in various leadership roles over the past three years, including as General Manager of Hubzu and Chief Marketing Officer of Altisource. Additionally, Mike spent the majority of his career with Auction.com, holding various leadership roles, including Chief Marketing Officer, over a 14-plus year career with the company. Altisource provides dozens of mortgage originations services and tech-enabled, end-to-end real estate management solutions. Since 2006, Jansta has facilitated more than $45 billion in closed sales by bringing sellers and buyers together in residential and commercial real estate auctions and transactions.

As Xome’s COO, Jansta will oversee key aspects of Xome’s operations, including auction, default servicing, and quality assurance, and will join Xome’s Executive Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Mike Rawls.