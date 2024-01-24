Home / Default Servicing / Collections / Xome Names New COO
Print This Post Print This Post

Xome Names New COO

in Collections, Daily Dose, Default Servicing, Foreclosure, Foreclosure/Bankruptcy, Headlines, Hirings/Promotions, Industry News, Investment, Lending and Originations, Loss Mitigation, Loss Mitigation, Market Trends, News, REO, REO, Servicing, Tech, Traditional 3 hours ago 22 Views

Mike Jansta, Chief Operating Officer, Xome

Dallas, Texas-based real estate marketplace Xome has announced the appointment of Mike Jansta as its new Chief Operating Officer.

“Xome is thrilled to welcome Mike Jansta as Chief Operating Officer,” said Xome in a statement. “He comes to Xome with nearly two decades of real estate industry experience with a proven history of innovation and brand expansion—not to mention being an expert at leveraging technology to facilitate online property auctions. Mike is the perfect candidate for this new role as Xome focuses on continuing to expand its market share and brand awareness.”

Mike joins Xome from Altisource, where he served in various leadership roles over the past three years, including as General Manager of Hubzu and Chief Marketing Officer of Altisource. Additionally, Mike spent the majority of his career with Auction.com, holding various leadership roles, including Chief Marketing Officer, over a 14-plus year career with the company. Altisource provides dozens of mortgage originations services and tech-enabled, end-to-end real estate management solutions. Since 2006, Jansta has facilitated more than $45 billion in closed sales by bringing sellers and buyers together in residential and commercial real estate auctions and transactions.

As Xome’s COO, Jansta will oversee key aspects of Xome’s operations, including auction, default servicing, and quality assurance, and will join Xome’s Executive Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Mike Rawls.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2024 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Climate Risk Takes Center Stage at FHFA Forum

FHFA recently hosted the Fall 2023 Econ Summit, an exchange of ideas on climate change and insurance; land use and risk modeling; and the impact of disaster risk on home prices.