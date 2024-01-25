Home / Default Servicing / Collections / Cenlar Appoints New SVP of Default Operations
Cenlar Appoints New SVP of Default Operations

Ingrid Jaschok, SVP of Default Operations, Cenlar FSB

Ewing, N.J.-based mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has announced that Ingrid Jaschok has been appointed SVP of Default Operations.

As SVP of Default Operations, Ingrid will oversee all business segments within the default servicing portfolio including early and late-stage default. In addition to those duties, Ingrid will develop and implement strategies that ensure goals are achieved while enhancing the homeowner experience and meeting investor, regulatory, and compliance guidelines.

“Ingrid is a valuable addition to the team, and I am confident she will deliver the best experience for our clients and their homeowners,” said Cenlar SVP of Loan Operations Bill Moffett. “A seasoned executive, Ingrid has a proven track record of utilizing innovative approaches and promoting the adoption of new technologies to increase productivity in the loss mitigation process.”

Jaschok has more than 25 years of experience in call center operations, loan administration, mortgage loan servicing, loss mitigation, bank, and non‐bank financial institution management, as well as regulatory and compliance oversight.

“I look forward to joining the team and further enhancing the homeowner experience. Homeowners are always first and foremost in the front of our minds and we are always here to help them,” said Jaschok. “My overarching goal is to create the best experience for homeowners no matter how they want to interact with us–whether that’s through our self-service options or on the phone.”

Prior to joining Cenlar, Jaschok was Senior Director and SVP of Default Servicing at Flagstar Bank. She was also SVP of Vulnerability Management at Citibank, where she assisted the team with a start-up of Vulnerability Remediation in the Global Technology areas. Before Citibank, Ingrid was EVP of Online Auction Operations at Auction.com, where she managed merchandising to transaction servicing processing. Jaschok also held leadership roles at both Freedom Mortgage and Mr. Cooper. As SVP of Mr. Cooper, she partnered with her team and technology to create an automated loss mitigation process for customers during the pandemic.

Jaschok earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Kent State University, and was a recipient of the 2019 Women in Housing Leadership Award for Diversity & Inclusion.

