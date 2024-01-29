Dissecting Mortgage Servicing From a Federal Perspective

On Thursday, March 21 at 1:00 p.m. Central, the Five Star Institute’s Legal League will present the latest in its Webinar Series, “Navigating the Mortgage Servicing Landscape: Insights from Government Agencies and Enterprises.”

Open to mortgage lending and servicing professionals, government representatives, and Legal League members, this webinar was designed to educate the nation’s elite financial services law firms on the latest issues and policies impacting the mortgage industry. The Legal League is a professional association of financial services law firms in the United States, uniquely positioned to drive progress in the mortgage servicing industry.

During “Navigating the Mortgage Servicing Landscape: Insights from Government Agencies and Enterprises,” key representatives from government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) and agencies in the mortgage servicing sector will delve into critical topics, exploring the latest trends in foreclosure volume, discovering opportunities for borrower loss mitigation, and sharing valuable insights into navigating potential litigation challenges in mortgage servicing.

Featured speakers slated to present during the webinar include:

Deloise Browne-Milner, Senior Operations Manager, Freddie Mac

David Demers, Partner, Cooke Demers LLC

Rita Falcioni, Loan Management Supervisor, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Graham Kidner, Deputy General Counsel and Senior Director, Fannie Mae

As Senior Operations Manager for Foreclosure & Bankruptcy in the Single-Family Operations organization at Freddie Mac, Browne-Milner is responsible for oversight and timely resolution of seriously delinquent loans. She has been with Freddie Mac for nearly 20 years, and has considerable industry experience in various positions, including default management, loss mitigation, exception loan processing and resolution, property preservation, underwriting, and mortgage loan originations.

Demers graduated in 1991 in the top 10% of his class from the University of Toledo College of Law. Following graduation, he began the practice of law with the defense firm of Crabbe, Brown & James in Columbus, Ohio. In 2006, he started a boutique law firm located in New Albany, Ohio. His firm focuses on defense litigation involving chattel and real property. Demers provides litigation and creditors rights services to servicers, lenders, and other financial institutions in connection with the defense of matters such as TILA, FDCPA, RESPA, FCRA, and TCPA. Demers has experience in both state and federal courts, including bankruptcy court, defending such claims. He has also successfully defended class action claims brought against his clients. Demers is licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

As Loan Management Supervisor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Falcioni directs the development of regulations, policies, and procedures relating to the supplemental servicing, oversight, termination, guaranty claim payment, and post-audit of VA-guaranteed loans. She began her career with the VA in 1996, holding positions of Loan Service Representative, Loan Administration Team Leader, Loan Administration Servicing Officer, and Loan Administration Officer, before joining the VA Central Office team in 2014.

Kidner joined Fannie Mae in July 2018, and is responsible for policy and compliance for Fannie Mae’s Mortgage Default Counsel network, comprising several hundred law firms that manage all foreclosure and bankruptcy work on single-family Fannie Mae-owned loans in the U.S. In addition, Kidner is responsible for overseeing foreclosure-related litigation in New York. He has more than 34 years’ experience as an attorney. During the mortgage crisis of the “Great Recession,” he managed Freddie Mac’s Designated Counsel Program, comprising the network of law firms that oversaw most of the foreclosure and bankruptcy work on Freddie Mac-owned single-family loans.

Click here for more information or to register for the Legal League Webinar “Navigating the Mortgage Servicing Landscape: Insights from Government Agencies and Enterprises.”