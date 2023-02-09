Auction.com Names Joe Cutrona Chief Business Officer

Auction.com has announced that Joe Cutrona has been named Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Cutrona will oversee business development and online operations, including maintaining and creating new client relationships, and helping the company to optimize capacity to execute at speed during and through a unique real estate cycle.

“We are very excited to add such an outstanding leader to our executive team,” said Ali Haralson, President of Auction.com. “Joe has vast industry knowledge and senior management experience that will help us continue to create better outcomes for neighborhoods, buyers, and sellers through transparency, technology, and care.”

One of Cutrona’s first goals is to develop a deeper connection with the people and culture of Auction.com.

“The end game is to continue creating strong relationships and delivering value to our strategic partners,” Cutrona said. “The endless pursuit of scorecard dominance has many unique metrics, and I’m fortunate to be building on the high-level trust that Auction.com has created over the years.”

Before joining Auction.com, Cutrona spent 10 years with Xome as its Division President/SVP, overseeing residential real estate listings and building its online auction marketplace, asset management solutions, and mortgage servicing default liquidation strategies. He also worked at CoreLogic and United Western Bank.

“Auction.com has never shied away from taking a leadership role to help solve industry-related challenges, such as affordable housing and neighborhood stabilization,” Cutrona added. “The company has a big role in being a part of the solution and that’s something I look forward to in my new role.”